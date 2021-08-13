Doctors seek governor’s intervention to end nurses’ strike

AP Texas

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Five top doctors at a Massachusetts hospital where nurses have been on strike for longer than five months have asked Gov. Charlie Baker to intervene in a letter that also sharply criticizes the nurses’ union. The doctors at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester citing a surge in COVID-19 cases said they are facing a public health crisis. The nurses, represented by the Massachusetts Nurses Association union, have been on strike since March 8 seeking better nurse-to-patient staffing ratios at the hospital owned by Dallas-based Tenet Healthcare. The state Department of Public Health, answering on behalf of the governor’s office, said it is monitoring the strike.