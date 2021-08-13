Houston track star Cameron Burrell’s death ruled suicide

AP Texas

HOUSTON (AP) — A medical examiner’s office says the death of former NCAA national champion sprinter Cameron Burrell has been ruled a suicide. The University of Houston, where he starred from 2013-2018, had said he died Monday. He was 26. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences said Friday that Cameron died from a “gunshot wound of the head.” His body was found in a Houston parking garage. Burrell won the national title in the 100 meters in 2018 in Eugene, Oregon and won a second national title with his team that season by running the anchor leg of the team’s 4×100-meter relay.