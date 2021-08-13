Marathon day at US Amateur puts Nick Grabelcik in semifinals

AP Texas

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

OAKMONT, Pa. (AP) — Nick Grabelcik has reached the semifinals of the U.S. Amateur after a long day at Oakmont. Because of storm delays most of the week, Grabelcik wound up playing 38 holes to win three matches. Coming off a stellar freshman year at North Florida, he’s now one win away from a spot in the Masters and U.S. Open. On the other side of the draw is Travis Vick of Texas. Vick appeared to have his match in hand until Brian Stark of Oklahoma State birdied two straight holes. Vick held on to halve the 18th hole with a bogey.