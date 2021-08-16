Giant steam locomotive sets Louisiana stops on 10-state tour

AP Texas

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The world’s largest operating steam locomotive has a number of Louisiana whistle-stops as part of a 10-state tour. Big Boy No. 4014 will be on display in New Orleans, where it will turn around to head back to Cheyenne, Wyoming. It will also stay overnight in Shreveport. The American Locomotive Co. built 25 Big Boys in the 1940s to haul freight over Utah’s Wasatch Mountains on a route between Wyoming and Utah. The Guinness Book of World Records lists them as the largest steam locomotives ever built. Eight remain. Union Pacific spokesman Mike Jaixen tells The American Press the others all are in museums.