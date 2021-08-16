Nevada governor: No masks at events that require vaccines

AP Texas

By KEN RITTER and SAM METZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Large events like concerts and football games in one of the nation’s entertainment capitals will be able to exempt themselves from mask rules if they require guests to show proof of vaccination. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Monday that large venues that hold ticketed events throughout the state won’t have to require people who have been inoculated against COVID-19 to wear masks. The announcement arrives amid a variant-fueled surge that has led to requirements elsewhere for businesses to mandate masks and verify patrons’ vaccination statuses. Sisolak distinguished the policy from those implemented in New York and San Francisco and said he hopes it encourages more people to get vaccinated.