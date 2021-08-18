Teenager Moultrie scores 1st pro goal, Thorns down Dash

AP Texas

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Fifteen-year-old Olivia Moultrie scored her first professional goal on a free kick and the Portland Thorns went on to defeat the Houston Dash 3-1 on a penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw Wednesday night in the Women’s International Champions Cup. Shelby Hogan, making her pro debut in goal for the Thorns, stopped Houston’s first two attempts, and Simone Charley buried her attempt to clinch it.