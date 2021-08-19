Dallas-area woman charged in Capitol raid reaches plea deal

AP Texas

DALLAS (AP) — A Dallas-area real estate agent has pleaded guilty to participating in the Jan. 6 raid on the U.S. Capitol in which five people died. Frisco realty broker Jenna Ryan entered her plea in a virtual hearing before a Washington, D.C., judge after agreeing to cooperate with prosecutors. Ryan, who’s 51, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of knowingly parading, demonstrating and picketing inside the Capitol during a riot supporting Donald Trump’s presidency. The violation is punishable by up to six months in jail and a $5,000 fine. Under her agreement, Ryan also agrees to pay $500 in restitution.