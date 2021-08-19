Record delta wave hits kids, raises fear as US schools open

AP Texas

By LINDSEY TANNER

AP Medical Writer

Just as school doors are reopening across the U.S., children are filling hospital beds instead of classrooms in record numbers, sick with COVID-19. The surging virus is spreading anxiety and causing turmoil and infighting among parents, administrators and politicians around the U.S., especially in states like Florida and Texas, where Republican governors have barred schools from making youngsters wear masks. Scientists have yet to determine whether the highly contagious delta variant makes people more seriously ill or whether children are more vulnerable to it.