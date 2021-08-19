State drops mask mandate ban enforcement in public schools

AP Texas

By TERRY WALLACE

Associated Press

The Texas Education Agency has dropped, for now, enforcement in the state’s public school systems of Gov. Greg Abbott’s ban on mask mandates. In a public health guidance letter issued Thursday, the TEA said enforcement was being dropped because of ongoing court challenges to the ban. The letter said the new guidance is effective immediately and further guidance will be issued once the litigations are resolved. Meantime, it recommends that the public school systems consult local public health officials and legal counsel before making final decisions.