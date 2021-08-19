Tech company plans to hire up to 250 workers in Vermont

AP Texas

WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — An information technology consultant plans to hire as many as 250 workers over the next five years in Waterbury. MTX Group created Vermont’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance system and offers contact tracing and vaccine management systems to other states. Das Nobel, the company’s founder and CEO, says he’s committed to helping rural economies. The first 25 employees are slated to arrive this fall at the 18,000-square-foot former Keurig Dr Pepper plant.