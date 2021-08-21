FC Dallas, Houston Dynamo play 2-2 draw

AP Texas

HOUSTON (AP) — Matias Vera scored in the 72nd minute and the Houston Dynamo pulled out a 2-2 draw with FC Dallas. The Dynamo had a 1-0 lead at halftime after Fafa Picault drew a foul on Ema Twumasi and converted the penalty kick in the 25th minute. Dallas tied it when Nkosi Burgess put in a rebound in the 54th minute. Dallas then took a lead four minutes later on Ricardo Pepi’s ninth goal when the team had numbers in the box after a poor kick by Dynamo keeper Marko Maric.