Farmers on Rio Grande in New Mexico face early water cutoff

AP Texas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Hundreds of farmers who rely on the water from the irrigation district that channels water along the Rio Grande in central New Mexico face a second straight year of early cutoffs. The Middle Rio Grande Conservancy District board voted Friday to end deliveries for irrigation a month early because of low water availability. The Oct. 1 shutoff means winter crops are at risk. The board said the shutoff is necessary because of long-term drought and a large water debt owed to southern New Mexico and Texas.