Heat wave brings scorching temperatures to a dozen states

AP Texas

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Cooling centers have opened in Mississippi’s capital city as a heat wave scorches temperatures in several states in the South and Midwest. The National Weather Service says heat advisories Monday cover parts of 10 states, including Kansas, Missouri and Illinois in the Midwest. In the South, parts of Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Mississippi were under heat advisories, as were slivers of Alabama, Florida, Tennessee and Kentucky. Forecasters said that in parts of Mississippi, the heat index could reach 115 degrees. The heat index is generally what the temperature will feel like to people.