Coach Prime eager to raise profile of Jackson State, HBCUs

AP Texas

By PAT GRAHAM

AP Sports Writer

Former NFL star Deion Sanders is eager to put Jackson State on the football map and help raise the profile of historically Black colleges and universities around the nation. He’s off to a solid first step on the field with a 4-3 mark last season. His team opens with Florida A&M on Sept. 5. It’s one of eight games on Jackson State’s schedule that will be televised on an ESPN network. Sanders recently spent some time with Alabama coach Nick Saban as part of an Aflac commercial. He compared meeting Saban with a basketball player getting to spend time with Michael Jordan.