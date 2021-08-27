Cowboys assistant Quinn still out as COVID-19 outbreak slows

AP Texas

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is still away from practice with the Dallas Cowboys while the return of safety Malik Hooker is a sign the team’s COVID-19 outbreak could be easing. Quinn tested positive for the disease before last weekend’s preseason game against Houston. He was sent home along with Carlos Watkins. The defensive tackle remains on the COVID-19 list with receiver CeeDee Lamb, safety Damontae Kazee and left guard Connor Williams. Six Dallas players have been sidelined at some point since the Houston game. The Cowboys finish the preseason Sunday against Jacksonville.