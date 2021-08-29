García slam for Rangers in 13-2 win to avoid sweep by Astros

AP Texas

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Adolis García hit the first grand slam by a Texas batter this season and DJ Peters had a massive homer while driving in three runs in a 13-2 win over Houston. The Rangers avoided being swept by AL West-leading Astros for the fourth time in five series this season. García’s 29th homer came during an eight-run outburst in the fifth. That was the highest-scoring inning for the last-place Rangers this year. Peters led it off with a towering 450-foot drive to straightaway center off Houston starter Zack Greinke. Taylor Hearn pitched a career-high 6 2/3 innings with six strikeouts to win his second consecutive start.