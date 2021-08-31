Payton: Saints planning up to a month away from New Orleans

AP Texas

By BRETT MARTEL

AP Sports Writer

Saints coach Sean Payton says the New Orleans Saints are investigating the possibility of remaining in the Dallas area for up to a month and opening their regular season against Green Bay in the Cowboys’ home stadium. The Superdome appears to have been spared significant damage from Hurricane Ida. But there are logistical challenges with staffing an NFL game at the dome in the near future because of the widespread damage in the New Orleans area. Payton says the TCU and SMU football programs have reached out with offers of their facilities to the Saints.