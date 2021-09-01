Investigation identifies remains found in Montana wilderness

AP Texas

BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — Investigators using forensic genealogy have been able to identify human remains that were found in a southwestern Montana wilderness area seven years ago as a Texas man who was last seen by his parents in 2011. Granite County Sheriff Scott Dunkerson says a Texas company compared DNA gathered from the skeletonized remains to commercial databases and identified the man’s parents. David Jon Milek of Dallas was 32 when he went missing. The Montana State Crime Lab conducted DNA testing of Milek’s parents to confirm the identity of the remains. Dunkerson says Milek’s cause of death could not be determined at autopsy, but foul play is not suspected.