Without Watt, Watson, little reason for optimism for Texans

AP Texas

By The Associated Press

The once star-studded Houston Texans have lost virtually all their big names in recent years, and those departures coupled with Deshaun Watson not expected to play could make this the worst team in franchise history. After winning just four games last season with Watson and three-time Defensive Player of the Year J.J. Watt, it’s hard to imagine them winning more than that this year without either of them. Watson’s future with the team is in question after he requested a trade before 22 women filed lawsuits alleging sexual assault or harassment.