Breach exposed Dallas student, parent, teacher personal data

AP Texas

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas school district officials say a data breach exposed personal student, parent, teacher and staff information dating to 2010. In statements posted to its website Thursday, the Dallas Independent School District said it learned of the breach the Aug. 8. Since then, the district says it has been investigating and working to contain the exposure before making it public. The website says an unauthorized third party downloaded the data and stored it temporarily in encrypted cloud storage. Social Security numbers, birth dates, contact information and grades were among the data exposed. The district is setting up a public hotline.