AP sources: Big 12 moving quickly to add 4 new members

AP Texas

By RALPH D. RUSSO

AP College Football Writer

The Big 12 is moving quickly on an expansion plan that could have the conference at 12 schools after Texas and Oklahoma leave, with BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston as the “most intriguing” candidates. Three people familiar with the Big 12′s talks say the eight schools being left behind by the Longhorns and Sooners are working to rebuild by adding four new members. One person says invitations to new members could go out as soon as next week. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Big 12 was not making its internal discussions public.