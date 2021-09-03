EXPLAINER: The language, reach of new Texas abortion law

AP Texas

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Supreme Court has allowed a Texas law banning most abortions to remain in effect, marking a key turning point for abortion opponents in their fight to implement stronger restrictions. The Texas law bans abortions at the point of the “first detectable heartbeat,” which is usually around six weeks, when most women don’t know they are pregnant. Medical experts say the heart doesn’t begin to form until at nine weeks into a pregnancy, and they have decried efforts to promote abortion bans by relying on medical inaccuracies. At least 13 other states with Republican-dominated legislatures have adopted similar bans, known as “fetal heartbeat” measures, but all have been blocked by the courts.