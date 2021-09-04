Mordecai’s 7 TDs propels SMU past Abilene Christian 56-9

AP Texas

DALLAS (AP) — Tanner Mordecai threw a school-record seven touchdowns — five coming in the first half — and SMU broke it open in the second quarter and went on to beat Abilene Christian 56-9 in a season opener. A transfer from Oklahoma, Mordecai’s seven touchdowns tied the American Athletic Conference record. Mordecai completed 24-of-30 attempts for 317 yards while seven different ball carriers tallied 171 yards on the ground. Stone Earle threw for 176 yards and a touchdown for the Wildcats.