Texas man pleads guilty to cop assault at Portland protest

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Texas man has pleaded guilty to assaulting a federal officer with a hammer during a protest outside the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, last summer. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Jacob Michael Gaines was arrested on July 11, 2020, after banging a hole in plywood covering an entrance to the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse and then using the hammer to hit a U.S. marshal. Gaines pleaded guilty Wednesday to one felony count of assaulting a federal officer with a deadly and dangerous weapon. Under a plea deal, prosecutors will recommend Gaines be sentenced to just over three years in prison, largely because of his acceptance of responsibility and limited criminal history.

