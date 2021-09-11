Northern Colorado beats Houston Baptist 45-13

AP Texas

HOUSTON (AP) — Gene Sledge Jr. ran for two touchdowns in the first quarter, Conor Martin passed for two touchdowns in the third quarter and Northern Colorado rolled to a 45-13 win over Houston Baptist. Sledge’s TD runs of 11 and 4 yards staked the Bears to a 14-0 lead. The Huskies answered with a pair of Gino Garcia field goals in the second quarter but Aaron Harris returned an interception 33 yards to make it 21-6 at halftime. Martin and Darren DeLaCroix hooked up for a 57-yard score early in the third quarter and after a Ben Raybon field goal Martin flipped a 4-yard TD pass to Jonah Morris to make it 38-6.