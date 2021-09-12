New coach, new QB, same bad Jaguars in 37-21 loss to Texans

AP Texas

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — With new coach Urban Meyer’s championship college resume and No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence leading the offense, the Jacksonville Jaguars were supposed to be much improved this season. Instead, the team that won just one game last year looked just as bad as it did last season in a 37-21 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday. Lawrence became the first rookie quarterback to start an opener in franchise history. It was a bumpy debut during which he threw for 332 yards and three touchdowns but also tossed three interceptions, often overthrew open receivers and was the victim of several drops.