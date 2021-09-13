Arkansas fined after fans rush field following win vs Texas

AP Texas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has fined Arkansas $100,000 after Razorbacks fans rushed the field following the win over Texas. The fans violated the league’s access to competition area policy that was adopted in 2004. Arkansas beat its former Southwest Conference before a crowd of 74.531 — the ninth-largest in school history. It was the Razorbacks’ first win over Texas in Fayetteville since 1981. It’s a second offense for Arkansas, which also was fined following a win over LSU in 2014.