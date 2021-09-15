Winston praises Payton as Saints assistants deal with COVID

AP Texas

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jameis Winston sees a silver lining in a COVID-19 outbreak that has sidelined six offensive assistants for the New Orleans Saints. It’s coach Sean Payton. The veteran quarterback is soaking up time in meetings with Payton. Winston also says the situation with the coronavirus fits with a team already dealing with adjustments. The Saints are in their third week of practicing in the Dallas area because of damage in southeast Louisiana from Hurricane Ida. New Orleans opened with a blowout win over Green Bay in a game moved to Jacksonville, Florida, from the Superdome. The Saints visit Carolina on Sunday.