Robinson, Texas running game rumble over Rice 58-0

AP Texas

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Bijan Robinson ran for three touchdowns in the first half and Texas rebounded from a humiliating loss a week earlier by pounding Rice 58-0. The Longhorns rushed for 427 yards after managing just 256 total yards in a loss at Arkansas that knocked Texas out of the Top 25. Robinson scored on run of of 6, 7 and 62 yards and finished with 127 on 13 carries. Roschon Johnson broke four tackles on a 72-yard scoring romp as Texas built a 44-0 lead by halftime. Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson passed for two touchdowns.