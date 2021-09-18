Skip to Content
Southern Utah knocks off Tarleton State with late touchdown

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdown passes and Karris Davis scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:34 remaining as FCS-member Southern Utah defeated Tarleton State 40-35. Tarleton’s loss came despite a 95-yard go-ahead drive capped by a Steven Duncan 27-yard pass to Daniel Wright Jr. for a 35-34 lead with 6:09 remaining in the fourth quarter. After an exchange of punts, Southern Utah drove 54 yards for Davis’ game-winning TD. An interception by La’akea Kaho’Ohanohano-Davis helped seal the win for the Thunderbirds. Miller finished 24-of-35 passing for 304 yards.  Duncan was 18 of 27 for 256 yards for the Texans. Both quarterbacks had four touchdown passes and two interceptions.

