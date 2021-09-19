Ogunbowale, Wings keep LA from playoffs 87-84, Liberty in

AP Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 20 points and the Dallas Wings closed the WNBA regular season with an 87-84 win over Los Angeles, which kept the Sparks out of the playoffs, giving the No. 8 seed to the New York Liberty. The Wings led 44-41 at the half and stretched the lead to 13 early in the fourth quarter before the Sparks responded with nine-straight points. The teams traded scores but Allisha Gray missed two free throws — Dallas was 17 of 17 before that — with 7.4 seconds left, giving L.A. one last chance. Erica Wheeler missed a final 3 attempt. Te’a Cooper led the Sparks with 24 points.