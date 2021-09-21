Airman on trial in Arizona in death of Mennonite woman

AP Texas

By FELICIA FONSECA

Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Jury selection has begun in a case against a U.S. Air Force airman accused of kidnapping a Mennonite woman, fatally shooting her and leaving her body in a forest clearing in northern Arizona. Mark Gooch has pleaded not guilty. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder and other charges in Sasha Krause’s death. Krause had been living in a religious community near Farmington, New Mexico, when she disappeared on Jan. 18, 2020, as she was gathering material to teach Sunday school. Her body was found more than a month later outside Flagstaff, Arizona. The trial in Coconino County Superior Court is scheduled for three weeks.