Texans rookie Mills to start at QB Thursday against Panthers

AP Texas

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Rookie Davis Mills will start at quarterback for the Houston Texans on Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers with Tyrod Taylor out with a hamstring injury. Coach David Culley announced the decision Tuesday and said Taylor would be inactive. Culley said the 1-1 Texans plan to elevate Jeff Driskel from the practice squad to back up Mills against the 2-0 Panthers. Mills is a third-round draft pick from Stanford. He took over Sunday when Taylor was injured and threw for 102 yards with a touchdown and an interception.