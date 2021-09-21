Texas man dies in industrial accident in Alabama

AP Texas

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — Authorities say a Texas man who was working for a contractor at an Alabama steel mill died after being struck by a forklift. News outlets report Don Burton died at Huntsville Hospital following the accident, which occurred Monday morning. He was taken by ground ambulance since two air ambulance services declined because of the weather. A Nucor official says Burton was employed by Delta Fabrication and Machine of Daingerfield, Texas, and was working at Nucor as a contractor. The accident is under investigation.