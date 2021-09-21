You bet: New golf cart motivates Carolina’s Burns, Reddick

AP Texas

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers defensive end Brian Burns envisions himself riding around the Wofford College campus next summer at training camp in his new tricked out golf cart waving to teammates. That will mean he has won “the bet.” Burns and new Panthers pass rusher Haason Reddick made a wager before the season on who’ll have the most sacks this season. The loser buys the winner a new golf cart for next summer. So far Burns has three sacks and Reddick has two as the Panthers lead the NFL in sacks with 10 through two games.