3 McNeese FB players among 5 arrested after campus shooting

AP Texas

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say three freshmen defensive backs on the McNeese State football team are among five people arrested after an investigation that started with a drive-by shooting. Lake Charles police said Wednesday that the shooting on Sept. 6 was retaliation for an August armed robbery. Police say 18-year-olds Lathan Adams of Waxahatchie, Texas, and Edward Gilds of Harvey are accused of that holdup. They say 18-year-old Travis Walker of Kenner and 19-year-old Davonte Simmons of Westwego were arrested on drug and weapons charges. Adams, Walker and Gilds were on the football team. Athletics director Heath Schroyer says they’ve been suspended. An 18-year-old from Lake Charles was arrested earlier in the shooting, which wounded one person.