Anglers daily red snapper limit doubling to 4 off Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Anglers off Louisiana will be able to take up to four red snapper a day when the recreational season reopens on Friday. That’s double the previous limit. The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says the season will also expand to seven days a week rather than weekends only. A news release Wednesday said it’s possible because 30% of the state’s recreational limit remains uncaught. The department closed red snapper angling Sept. 7 to analyze harvest limits. Louisiana’s recreational red snapper season will end when department surveys indicate that the state is nearing its recreational quota of nearly 832,500 pounds.

