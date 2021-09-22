Cowboys place Keanu Neal on COVID-19 list in latest setback

AP Texas

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have placed linebacker Keanu Neal on the COVID-19 reserve list. It’s now possible the club will be without a key player for the third consecutive game to start the season because of health and safety protocols. The Cowboys say it’s uncertain whether Neal would be cleared for the home opener Monday night against Philadelphia. Dallas was without a starter for each of the first two games because of positive COVID-19 tests. Four-time All-Pro right guard Zack Martin was out against Tampa Bay. Defensive end Randy Gregory sat last week against the Los Angeles Chargers.