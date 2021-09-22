United Airlines say 97% of US employees have been vaccinated

AP Texas

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

DALLAS (AP) — The vast majority of United Airlines employees are deciding to get vaccinated against COVID-19 rather than risk losing their job. United said Wednesday that more than 97% of its U.S.-based employees are fully vaccinated. However some employees are objecting. Six are suing the company over the policy. They say they were granted religious or medical exemptions but object that they are still being placed on unpaid leave. There’s less than a week to go before United Airlines employees face a deadline to get the shots or an exemption from them — or else get fired.