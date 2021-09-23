Connecticut officer free until Vegas trial in fatal DUI case

AP Texas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Connecticut police officer who faces a felony charge of driving under the influence in a Las Vegas crash that killed a police colleague has been freed from jail. The decision by a judge Thursday means Robert Ferraro can return home pending a preliminary hearing of evidence in the case. He won’t have to serve house arrest after posting $100,000 bail. Ferraro was arrested after the Sept. 17 crash of a rented Rolls-Royce SUV that killed fellow New Haven Officer Joshua Castellano. Two other police colleagues and two women from Texas in the vehicle escaped serious injury. Ferraro’s attorney told reporters that Ferraro is on administrative leave.