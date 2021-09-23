Sheriff: Man snatches woman’s purse before running her over

AP Texas

HOUSTON (AP) — Investigators say a Houston-area woman is dead after a man snatched her purse outside a fast-food restaurant before running her over and killing her with his car. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the incident happened Thursday morning outside a McDonald’s restaurant near Houston’s eastern outskirts. He says the woman, who was in her 70s, had just emerged from the restaurant in Cloverleaf when she was robbed and run over as the thief was making his getaway. The woman, whose identity wasn’t released, was taken to a hospital where she died. The suspect remains on the loose.