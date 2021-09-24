Man who says he hit Texas toddler charged with murder

AP Texas

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Police in the Dallas suburb of Irving say a man has been charged with killing his girlfriend’s 2-year-old son after confessing to hitting the boy with his fists. Irving police said Friday that 23-year-old Arturo Santiago Pena-Almanza Jr. was charged with capital murder in the death of Jeremiah Degrate Rios. Police said the child was found dead inside an apartment Tuesday. An arrest warrant says an autopsy found multiple blunt force trauma injuries to the child’s body, including his head. Police said Pena-Almanza confessed to hitting the child several times during an interview with investigators Thursday. Pena-Almanza remained jailed Friday. Jail records did not list an attorney for him.