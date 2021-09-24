Oklahoma higher education regents announce new chancellor

AP Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education have announced that the president of Emporia State University in Kansas will become the new chancellor of Oklahoma’s higher education system. Regents Chair Jeffrey Hickman on Friday said Allison Garrett, the first woman named as chancellor, will succeed Glen Johnson, who is retiring Sept. 30 after serving as chancellor since 2007. Garrett, president at Emporia State since 2016, previously was an administrator at Abilene Christian University in Texas and at Oklahoma Christian University. She also worked as an executive at Walmart, which is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.