Police: 2 children apparently thrown from bridge, 1 dead

AP Texas

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Police say one child is dead and one is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after they were pulled from Cross Lake in northwest Louisiana. A Shreveport police spokeswoman told reporters that investigators believe the children were thrown from a bridge. Police say a suspect in the case is in custody. The woman was driving a minivan with Texas license plates and was stopped and arrested near the Texas state line. Police did not immediately release the identity, sexes or ages of the children, or the identity of the woman arrested. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a late-morning call about a body in the water.