Abilene Christian dominates Lamar in 56-0 victory

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Stone Earle passed for three touchdowns and Peyton Mansell ran for 107 yards and a score as Abilene Christian routed Lamar 56-0. Tyrese White added 82 yards rushing for the Wildcats. The defense held Lamar to 136 total yards and scored two touchdowns as Ryan Stapp returned an interception 25 yards for a TD and Koy Richardson returned a fumble 25-yards for a touchdown. Earle’s touchdowns — 13 yards to Jordan Brooks-Wess, 11 yards to Darius Lewis and 9 yards to Kobe Clark — were the first three scores of the game.