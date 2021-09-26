Andrus breaks leg scoring winning run for A’s, goes on IL

AP Texas

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Oakland Athletics shortstop Elvis Andrus has been put on the 10-day injured list, a day after breaking his left leg while scoring the winning run against the Houston Astros. The A’s also placed infielder Jed Lowrie on the IL on Sunday with a sprained right hand. Andrus singled leading off the bottom of the ninth against Ryan Pressly on Saturday and scored from first when Starling Marte lined a double into the gap in right-center. Andrus stumbled rounding third and barely made it to home plate. The Athletics’ 2-1 win kept them in the AL wild-card race.