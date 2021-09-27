At NBA media days, COVID and vaccines remain dominant topics

AP Texas

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

The pandemic and vaccination rates were the talk of the NBA on media day Monday. Media day is the annual precursor to the start of training camp. Practices can begin on Tuesday. There were some fun hijinks from the day like David Letterman questioning Kevin Durant about his nickname. But much of the day was spent discussing how the NBA will navigate a third season that will be affected by COVID-19. Some teams are fully vaccinated. Some stars like Bradley Beal say they’re not.