Neal, Anae out for Dallas against Eagles because of COVID-19

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are missing players because of COVID-19 protocols for the third consecutive game to start the season. Linebacker Keanu Neal and defensive end Bradlee Anae are sidelined for the home opener against Philadelphia on Monday night. Eagles linebacker Davion Taylor is inactive after being listed as questionable with a calf injury. Safety Donovan Wilson is out for the Cowboys with a groin injury after being listed as doubtful.

