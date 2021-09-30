2 ex-Leavenworth prison guards indicted on smuggling counts

AP Texas

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — Federal authorities say two former prison guards at Leavenworth Detention Center have been indicted by a federal grand jury on counts accusing them of smuggling drugs and other contraband into the prison. A news release Thursday from the U.S. Department of Justice says 25-year-old Jacqueline Sifuentes, of Laredo, Texas, and 29-year-old Cheyonte Harris, of Raytown, Missouri, were both indicted Sept. 22. Sifuentes was arrested Tuesday and is charged with bribery, conspiring to commit bribery and provide contraband, and providing contraband to an inmate. She faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted. Harris was arrested Monday and is charged with conspiring to commit bribery and provide contraband and making false statements to federal agents. She faces up to 10 years in prison.