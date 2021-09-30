Skip to Content
Oklahoma State, Baylor to meet in battle of unbeatens

By The Associated Press

It’s early, but the winner of the showdown between unbeatens Oklahoma State and Baylor would be in a prime position to make a run at a spot in the Big 12 title game. Baylor is looking to defeat ranked opponents in consecutive weeks for the first time since 1974. The Bears are coming off a win over Iowa State and have climbed into the rankings after finishing 2-7 last year. Oklahoma State seeks its first 5-0 start since 2015. 

